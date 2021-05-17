Banca Mediolanum’s (BNMDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

