Banca Mediolanum’s (BNMDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

