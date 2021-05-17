Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.