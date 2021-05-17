Bank of America Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KNBE stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

