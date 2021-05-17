Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $32,485,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 117,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,977,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $363.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.