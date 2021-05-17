Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Critical Contrast

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 17.88% 7.38% 0.88% Prosperity Bancshares 37.67% 8.42% 1.54%

82.5% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banner and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75 Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 5 0 2.36

Banner currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Banner.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banner pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banner and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $607.63 million 3.38 $146.28 million $4.38 13.47 Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 7.32 $332.55 million $5.02 15.01

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Banner on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

