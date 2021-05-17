Barclays Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $19.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

