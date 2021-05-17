Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €64.92 ($76.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

