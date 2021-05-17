Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NYSE B opened at $52.47 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

