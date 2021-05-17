Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $20,364,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 278,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.29 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

