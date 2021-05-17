Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $2,712,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 22,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

