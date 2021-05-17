Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average of $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

