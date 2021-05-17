Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,053,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

