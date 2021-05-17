Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.07 ($109.49).

BMW opened at €83.68 ($98.45) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €47.56 ($55.95) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

