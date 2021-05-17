Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 41.40.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

