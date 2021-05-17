Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -54.75. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.67.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

