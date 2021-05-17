BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $29.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

BRBR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,546. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

