Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

