Berenberg Bank Increases TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 290

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTG stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of £435.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.25. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.46.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.