Berenberg Bank Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 7,000

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.14 ($94.92).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,050 ($79.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,315.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,829.17. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

