Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.72. 29,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

