BIDR (BIDR) Reaches Market Cap of $6.02 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $44.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00454748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00229663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.93 or 0.01317659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

