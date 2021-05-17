Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. 86 Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

