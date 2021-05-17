Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by 86 Research

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. 86 Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit