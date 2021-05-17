Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

