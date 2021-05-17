BIOLASE’s (BIOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.