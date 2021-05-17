Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $736.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.