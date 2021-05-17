Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.39.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

