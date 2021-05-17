Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.24 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.