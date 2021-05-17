Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $415,343.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $50.78 or 0.00113036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

