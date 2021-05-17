BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $32,335.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00797451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 576.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,676,611 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

