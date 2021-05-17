Blank Wallet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $24.99 million and $1.57 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00088532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00450032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00226718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.53 or 0.01295874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

