BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $37,946.01

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $37,946.01 and approximately $105.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

