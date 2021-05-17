Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

