Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $603.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $318.10 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

