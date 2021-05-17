Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Head to Head Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34%

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.47 $17.69 million $0.95 21.49 Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.67 $183.86 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

