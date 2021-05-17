BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

