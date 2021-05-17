BMO Capital Markets Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $99.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $80.09 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,657,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

