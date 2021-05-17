BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 143.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $63,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,950,711. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

