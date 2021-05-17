BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.74% of frontdoor worth $172,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.26. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,485. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

