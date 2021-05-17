BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $40.90 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Xylem by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.