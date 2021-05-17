BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 249,359 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 107.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,359 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,448. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

