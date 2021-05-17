BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 108,235 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

