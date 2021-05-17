BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.08.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
