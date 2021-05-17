Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $54.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 448,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,331. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

