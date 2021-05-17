BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Brady D. Ericson Sells 13,415 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BWA opened at $51.43 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

