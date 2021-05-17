Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Cut to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$225.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$250.00. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.73.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD traded down C$7.86 on Monday, hitting C$204.20. 55,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.