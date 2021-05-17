Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Cut to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$225.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$250.00. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.73.

TSE BYD traded down C$7.86 on Monday, hitting C$204.20. 55,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit