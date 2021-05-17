Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$245.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$251.10.

BYD stock opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$221.10. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

