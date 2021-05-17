BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. It owns a portfolio of 31 malls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

