Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys Shares of 17,427 GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,448,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,993 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,583. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

