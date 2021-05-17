BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

