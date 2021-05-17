Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.